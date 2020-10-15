Dundee shop worker ‘attacked’ while helping collapsed man on the street

A good Samaritan who claims she was attacked while trying to save a man’s life says she would not hesitate to help someone else in need.

Sanah Butt, a sales associate at Holland & Barrett on the Murraygate, rushed to a man’s aid after he collapsed and reportedly “stopped breathing” near the Wellgate Shopping Centre last week.

The 38-year-old revealed she contacted 999 after hearing a commotion outside the local store, and her “human instincts” kicked in to help the man in his 20s.

However, when an emergency call handler instructed her to “move the patient onto his back”, she claims she was attacked by a woman who knew the stricken male.

She added: “At first I was concerned the man wasn’t breathing, he looked like he was out cold. The two females were sort of covering him, they didn’t want my help.

“The call handler told me I needed to move him onto his back. One of the girls had the guys head in her lap and the other woman was sitting down beside us.

“I leant down towards the guy whilst on the phone and one of the women dug her nails into my right arm just above the forearm in her attempts to get me away.

“The woman who had the guy’s head in her lap also verbally abused me. They were both adamant they didn’t want any help.”

The mother-of-three remained calm and continued to take instructions from the call handler despite being scratched a number of times.

She added: “I did explain to the two women ‘it’s not up to you, the guy needs help’ and thankfully I was able to ascertain he was still breathing.

“People have been asking why I didn’t retaliate when the woman scratched me but I could clearly see she was under the influence of something and the priority was to help the guy.

“The call handler was aware of the on-going commotion and never asked me to take any further action before the paramedics arrived.”

The woman had also taken unwell at the scene.

Sanah from the Hilltown added: “Both the male and the female who scratched me were taken away by paramedics.

“The male looked to be in a really bad way, he was taken away on a stretcher and strapped-in. When the police arrived and cordoned the area I did fear the worst.”

Police Scotland have since confirmed the man survived, which Sanah was “pleased” to hear about.

She added: “I have been worried just how he was, given the condition he was in. Despite the shock of being attacked it certainly wouldn’t stop for me from trying to help again.”

A spokesman for the Scottish Ambulance Service confirmed two ambulance crews attended the scene on October 7.