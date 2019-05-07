Shop staff raise £1,000 for Dundee foodbank with tombola

Shop staff at TJ Hughes made a grand gesture to a Dundee foodbank by raising £1,000 from a tombola.

Workers took turns at the front of the Wellgate Centre store selling tickets for prizes and “shaking buckets” for donations to collect the cash in just five days.

Deputy manager Pam Fletcher said: “It’s a great amount and people have been so generous.

“We try to do something different all the time in the store and the other week we raised just over £1,000 for a Dens Road nursery.

“What we did this time was collect the money then go and buy various items for the foodbank like tinned goods and cereals before putting it into bags.

“Then it was just a case of taking all the bags out the back of our store and into a van to be delivered.”

She added: “Our manager, Anne Whyte, came up with the idea and all the staff helped out by taking a turn each standing at the front of the store and shaking the bucket at customers.

“And we collected all that money in five days, which is not bad going at all.

“The staff all pitch in here and our customers have all been great.”