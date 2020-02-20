Man denies performing sex act on himself in Dundee supermarket

Prosecutors allege a man performed a sex act on himself in a supermarket.

Uday Pathanica is accused of committing an offence of public indecency at Asda, Milton of Craigie.

The alleged incident involving the 42-year-old is said to have happened on February 16.

Pathanica, of Eden Bank, appeared from custody before Sheriff Robert Dickson to deny the allegation.

A trial was fixed for June with an intermediate diet scheduled for May.