Thursday, February 20th 2020 Show Links
Man denies performing sex act on himself in Dundee supermarket

by Ciaran Shanks
February 20, 2020, 6:55 am
© DC Thomson
Asda, Milton of Craigie, Dundee.
Prosecutors allege a man performed a sex act on himself in a supermarket.

Uday Pathanica is accused of committing an offence of public indecency at Asda, Milton of Craigie.

The alleged incident involving the 42-year-old is said to have happened on February 16.

Pathanica, of Eden Bank, appeared from custody before Sheriff Robert Dickson to deny the allegation.

A trial was fixed for June with an intermediate diet scheduled for May.

