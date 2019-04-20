Shop pops up in Wellgate to raise cash for Dundee day care centre

A pop-up shop has been set up in the Wellgate to raise funds for an elderly day care centre.

Mid-Lin Day Care, based at Pitkerro Drive, runs activities and outings for older people who may be socially isolated.

The group has managed to secure the former Sense Scotland unit to sell a range of goods, including bric-a-brac, books and DVDs, for the next six weeks.

The shop is being run by the board of friends of Mid-Lin members.

Helen Dunnin, volunteer and fundraising co-ordinator, said: “We are running it to raise money for the running costs for the centre and to provide more activities for service users.

“The shop will sell anything and everything apart from electrical.

“We have had people donating over the last few months and we are still collecting.

“Anybody and everybody has been donating. Some of the service users have been donating.”

Mid-Lin’s objectives include promoting social stimulation and preventing isolation, contribute to rehabilitation and providing respite for carers.

Helen said: “We cater for up to 30 people a day.

“We have three minibuses that pick people up and drop them off each day.

“We are a charity so we are always looking for funding.

“We have just recently purchased a wheelchair access bus, but one of our other buses is on its last legs.

“We are hoping to replace that.”

The pop-up shop is open now until May 21, from 10am to 4.30pm, Monday to Saturday.

The centre is also hosting several other fundraisers in the coming months.

A quiz night will take place on May 7 while a fashion show at the David Lloyd Centre will take place on May 23.

There will be stalls of jewellery, gifts and art.

The final event it has planned is a danceathon in City Square on June 1.