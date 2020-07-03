Shop owners expect locals to comply with mandatory face covering being introduced on July 10

Struggling shop owners around Dundee have said they are optimistic stricter rules on face masks won’t result in a loss of business.

Traders and shoppers learned yesterday that from next Friday face coverings will be mandatory as the Scottish Government looks to prevent another spike in Covid-19, as lockdown continues to ease.

Health chiefs fear a renewed spread of the virus after people flooded back to shops after stores with street-facing entrances were opened on Monday.

David Blair, co-owner of Quirky Coo on Union Street, said customers have already been adhering to social distancing measures since opening earlier this week and expects the majority of customers will happily comply to the new ruling.

“I have my counter right at the door which will make it easy for me to double-check each person who is coming in and if they aren’t wearing masks I can politely ask them to pop them on if they have them before they enter the shop,” he said.

“If they haven’t got them then we will actually be selling branded Dundee face masks and a few other designs in store from today so they can pick one up from the store.

“We are happy to do whatever it takes to make sure our customers are safe while they are in the shop with us. I expect most customers will happily comply – you might get one or two but the majority will.

“So far all of our customers have been really great with what is required from them. We aren’t the busiest shop at the moment, its not exactly been Primark queues round the block, but those who have been coming in have definitely been helpful with that.”

Meanwhile, music store Assai Records plans to welcome back customers the same day as the rules on masks come into force.

And owner Keith Ingram said the mandatory ruling has made him and the staff feel more comfortable and reassured about opening up again.

He said: “It means that we aren’t going to need to police the shop quite as much as we would have if it wasn’t a mandatory rule and I think will definitely make the staff feel safer.

“We closed the shop earlier than we needed to before lockdown, as in a small shop it sort of felt like a pressure cooker.

“We also wanted to wait a bit longer to open back up to make sure we had everything in place. I think our customer base will really respect the rules and, not to get political, but I think most people have been respecting what Nicola Sturgeon has been saying.

“It really has made us feel more comfortable with opening back up.”

And shops in Broughty Ferry are also hopeful that customers will stick to the rules when shopping, but are prepared to take action.

Jim Williamson, owner of Williamson’s Design Florist, said: “How we deal with it will be quite difficult, but most of our customers tend to be quite educated.

“Most of our customers already wear masks, around 50% or 60%, so I’m sure our customers will abide by the new rules.

“We’re gradually reopening. Our main industry is flowers so we have been able to do business throughout.”

However, some business owners, such as Suzanne Scrimgeour of the Cake Guru, have raised concerns over the guidelines.

“It’s a bit worrying because I feel like it might discourage people from coming in and push more people into shopping online,” she said.

“Small businesses really rely on people choosing to come in to the shop, and I hope that this doesn’t put people off.

“I don’t know what the rules are for employees, but I imagine that that we’ll all have to wear them too, which might make communication harder. A lot of people come in looking for help and advice and if we’re both wearing masks that could make things harder.”

What you had to say

The Tele also took to the streets to find out what shoppers, some already clad in masks, made of the firmer approach by the government.

There were mixed views on the viability of the rules.

Susan Atkinson, 55, from Balmullo, said: “I have a mask and I have worn it. However, I have asthma and it can be very difficult sometimes to breathe wearing the mask.

“I know there are some people who are exempt because of health reasons so I will need to see if I fall into that category.

“If we have to wear them in the shops to keep ourselves and others safe then that’s what I will do.”

Dennis Clifford, 66, from Newtyle, said: “I am a carer so have been regularly wearing a mask.

“I have been working with people who have been socially isolating so I am quite used to doing it.

“I’m in favour of face masks being mandatory while in the shops and out in public.

“If we have to wear masks to keep everyone safe then I am happy to do that until further notice.

“I have noticed while in town today that more people are wearing masks.

“I’m not sure how the shops will enforce this but you could get refused entry because you’re not wearing a mask and then you might not be allowed back into the shop again.”

And, Marian Mcginnis, a care home domestic from Douglas, said she was also supportive of the proposals.

The 71-year-old said: “If this keeps others safe then I am in favour of it. I’ve only just gone back to work after being off for some time but I have already been wearing a mask in the shops and on the bus.

“If everyone obeys the rules and wears a mask when they are out in the shops and in crowds then I think that is the best way to keep all of us safe.

“If we have to do it then we have to do it.”

Retired Norma Dean, 79, from Lawside, said: “I think this is the right decision to keep ourselves and everyone else safe.

“I was upset that on the bus there were people not wearing a mask. I have heard people say that they have a medical condition that prevents them wearing a mask.

“If that’s the case I think people should go to their doctor and get a certificate that clearly shows they have a good reason not to wear a mask while out in public.

“If we are being told to wear a mask in the shops, even the supermarket, then I think we should do it.”

Meanwhile, Wayne Smith, 44, questioned whether everyone would be able to comply with the rules with face coverings now in such high demand.

The security guard said: “I ordered mine online but not every one can do that.

“We’re supposed to wear one on the bus but if you have to take the bus to come to town to buy a mask then it can be tricky.

“I’m also not sure how they will police this and would be a bit concerned that if people objected if asked by a shop to wear one then it could cause a bit of bother.

“I agree it’s the right thing to do but not too sure how this will work.”