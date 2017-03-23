A man has been detained after a shop was targeted in a suspected “smash and grab” yesterday.

Gather, a grocer in Carnoustie High Street, was broken into in the early hours.

Owner Bethany Bowles, 29, said it appeared that the shop window had been smashed and bottles of alcohol stolen.

Police confirmed today that a 24-year-old man had been detained in connection with the incident.

Damage was visible to the shop’s frontage this morning, with part of the window boarded up after it was allegedly struck by a small boulder.

The incident happened at about 12.30am. Police were due to return to the scene today.

Bethany said the suspected break-in wouldn’t put her off trading in the town, where she and her family have run businesses for more than a decade.

She said: “We haven’t fully established what was taken but it appears a bottle of vodka and a bottle of gin were stolen.

“The left-hand window of the shop was targeted, which is where the alcohol side of the business is based.

“The area is usually dead at the time of night it happened but one of the businesses was still open and contacted the police.

“Fortunately I don’t think too much has been taken but the repairs to the window could potentially cost more than £1,000.”

Bethany, who recently won Young Woman of the Year at the Woman Ahead Business Awards for Dundee and Angus, added: “It is obviously worrying that something like this has happened.

“It is extremely rare — I’ve been based here for three years and had no issues.”

Bethany’s dad, Carnoustie councillor Bill Bowles, said he was “surprised” that this type of incident should have happened in the town.

He said: “From what we understand the window has been smashed to steal what appears to be a small amount of alcohol.

“We’ve had businesses in the area for more than 12 years and this is the first type of trouble we have had.”

A spokeswoman for Police Scotland said: “A 24-year-old man has been detained.”