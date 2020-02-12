Dundee shop assistant reveals terror after being robbed at knifepoint

A shopkeeper has spoken of her terror after a masked thug burst into a city newsagent and threatened her at knife point.

Rory Starkey admitted carrying out the terrifying robbery at Keystore on Dunholm Road on November 22 last year, before he tried to punch a police officer with a bladed knuckleduster.

Terrified Arooj Sarwart, 24, was working her shift when Starkey walked in armed with a knife.

Describing the events that unfolded after the masked robber walked into the premises, Ms Sarwart told the Tele: “It was about 1pm on Friday afternoon.

“I was working in the shop alone, there were no customers in and the only other person about was the woman who worked for Walkers crisps but she was in the back.

“When he entered, his hands were covered by his sleeves and I felt a bit scared. His face was also fully covered.

“I kindly asked him to uncover it. He never responded to me and then from his back, he took out the knife and told me to get the money.”

>> Keep up to date with the latest news with Evening Telegraph newsletter

Ms Sarwart admitted she was left fearing for her life, unsure as to what Starkey intended to do in order to get what he wanted.

“To see this man with his face fully covered and showing you a knife while demanding money, I thought he could do anything,” she said.

“My full body was shaking and I was thinking maybe he will do something bad to me.

“I was so scared. I knew I could press the security button but I was panicking and thinking about what could happen.”

Ms Sarwart eventually gave into the demands of the robber before he exited the shop in a rush.

© DC Thomson

She said: “I just shouted as loud as I could. I wanted the lady who worked for Walkers to know what was happening.

“She told me just to give him what he wanted so I opened the till and gave him the money.”

The shop assistant also spoke about how the ordeal has had a lasting effect on her, leaving her with sleepless nights and an impact on her work.

Ms Sarwart added: “It’s had a really bad effect on me. I can’t sleep and it’s a struggle to open the shop up in the morning if I am by myself.”

Starkey, 24, a prisoner at HMP Perth, pleaded guilty at Dundee Sheriff Court to entering the shop with his face masked.

He also admitted assaulting shop employee Arooj Sarwart by brandishing a knife at her and demanding money before making off with £140 in cash.

A second charge states that on the same date and at a property on Dunholm Road, Starkey assaulted PC Dean Morris.

He admitted adopting an aggressive stance before repeatedly trying to punch PC Morris with a bladed knuckleduster before punching him on the head.

Starkey pleaded guilty to both charges before Sheriff Robert Dickson.

Sentence was deferred until March for social work reports to be prepared.

No motion for bail was made by defence solicitor Billy Rennie.