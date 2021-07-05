EWAN GURR: If Shona Robison is serious about tackling poverty she can start in Dundee

Good politicians do not grow on trees. And despite living in her constituency by the margin of only a few hundred yards, it was not until 2018 when I first had the pleasure of meeting my local Member of the Scottish Parliament – Shona Robison.

It was a few months after her resignation as health secretary but we met specifically in her capacity as a member of the social security committee.

I was very impressed by how forensically and intently she interrogated the issues we discussed that day.

I believe Shona Robison is one of the good ones.

And needless to say, after leaving the meeting that day, I knew she would not be out of government for long.

I was pleased, therefore, to see her appointment to the newly-crafted role of social justice, housing and local government last month.

The role appears to merge the social security and older people portfolio with responsibilities for communities and local government, which is a role she previously inhabited under another title in 2014.

This time last month, our new cabinet secretary for social justice, housing and local government led a debate in the Scottish Parliament entitled Tackling Poverty and Building a Fairer Country.

In her opening speech, she stated: “The eradication of poverty and building a fairer, more equal country must be a national mission for government, for our parliament and for society.”

Measures and money to make it happen

Ms Robison set out measures as well as announcing the investment of an additional £1 billion to achieve this aim.

She targeted a range of UK Government policies in her speech which she blames for the growth in poverty across Scotland.

She referred to “the two child cap, the rape clause, benefit cap and the five-week wait for Universal Credit” adding that the removal of the £20 uplift to Universal Credit would be “a callous act” that will push 60,000 people, including 20,000 children, into greater hardship.

All of this sits just ahead of the gradual rollback of the furlough scheme beginning this month.

She argued the full devolution of employment powers were necessary to ensure Scotland could assert the rights of all employees to a real living wage, ascertaining wages represent the true cost of living.

She said this would also enable the Scottish Government to prohibit the outrageous use of fire and rehire tactics some employers use to re-employ former staff on diminished terms and conditions.

Finally, she said that she would use such powers to ban the exploitative use of zero hours contracts.

Expert opinion differs

One respected individual unconvinced about how radical the Scottish Government is willing to be on poverty, however, is John McKendrick, a professor in social justice at the Glasgow School for Business and Society.

He said: “On the positive, I do think bringing poverty centre-stage is crucial.”

However, he added: “We have a lot of nice wee ideas but you need the big ideas to really eat into poverty.

“A lot of what we currently do is about fire-fighting rather than dealing with the fundamentals.”

Social Justice Secretary @ShonaRobison speaks of need for all Scottish society to unite to end child poverty. Read our third progress report on Tackling Child Poverty and why @scotgov is determined to make a difference to those who need us most. Here➡️ https://t.co/6dUUjT30en pic.twitter.com/jIv1adk9YJ — Scot Gov Fairer (@ScotGovFairer) June 23, 2021

In his view, tackling poverty involves striking the right balance between welfare and work, making work pay and having a strong social security system.

McKendrick says: “With the tools we have, we can do better than what we currently are and we have to make better use of those tools.”

He adds: “Scottish Child Payment is a starting point but if we are truly serious about eradicating poverty in Scotland we need to ensure all employees are fairly remunerated and enable a flatter society around opportunity.”

Understanding the reasons for poverty

Despite the explosion in the number of individuals and families living life on the fine margin of a low or restricted income in the aftermath of a bitter pandemic, I share the optimism of both John McKendrick and Shona Robison that poverty is not inevitable.

I agree with them that a Scotland without poverty is possible, but understanding poverty itself is critical.

We must first be able to articulate the ailment to which we seek to administer an antidote for us to achieve this great aspiration and why not start with a poverty-free Dundee?