Former shoe shop in Dundee to be turned into cafe and takeaway if plans approved

An application has been submitted to convert a former Broughty Ferry shoe shop into a cafe and takeaway.

If the plans are approved, it would see the former unit on Brook Street turned into a cafe, selling predominately soups and tray-bakes.

It is indicated that there will be no form of frying, cooking or deep fat frying available in the premises.

The application was submitted to the council on behalf G.McNab Contract Design on behalf of a third party.

The unit was previously Solo Per Te.

The shoe shop closed last year.