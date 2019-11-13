Shocking video footage taken on the A90 shows motorist ‘dangerously’ hovering between lanes

Shocking video footage taken on the A90 shows a motorist “dangerously” hovering between lanes.

A passenger heading back towards to Dundee said he was left “gobsmacked” by the incident on Sunday.

It happened shortly before 3.30pm as the vehicle brought traffic to a “crawling speed” near Kinfauns, Perth, with its hazard lights on.

A 40-second clip was taken which shows the motorist reducing traffic to around 30mph or 40mph on the 70mph stretch.

It is believed the vehicle was attempting to slow the traffic down to allow an HGV to reverse back into a junction.

The passenger who recorded the incident added: “It was a pick-up truck as far as we were aware, with a trailer on the back.

“They decided they were going to just sit in the middle of the lanes.

“We looked ahead and could see he was trying to slow traffic down to allow an HGV to reverse near the Kinfauns turn-off.”

A backlog of traffic began to build as the driver took the law “into his own hands” according to the passenger.

He added: “I appreciate what they were trying to do. But it wasn’t his place to dictate the pace drivers should be going.

“He could have made the situation worse by doing this. You just can’t take the law into your own hands like that.

“An HGV shouldn’t be reversing on a motorway for a start.

“I realise there were no doubt operational reasons behind that, but it shouldn’t have happened.”

The passenger said at least 15 vehicles had piled up behind them before one driver grew tired of the make-shift convoy.

He added: “I stopped recording but a van overtook on the inside at speed.

“The motorist who caused the incident eventually moved back across.

“I think because he had the trailer on it made it made the situation worse.

“Drivers weren’t sure what he was trying to achieve.”

Royal Society for the Prevention of Accidents (RoSPA) has been approached for comment.