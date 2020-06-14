Shocking report highlights increase in incidents of hate crime across Dundee

Racially-motivated hate crime in Dundee has risen to levels not seen in 10 years, new figures show.

In a week where a tribute to George Floyd was defaced by white supremacist graffiti and posters calling for white people to be killed appeared in Baxter Park, a report by the Crown Office and Procurator Fiscal Service has shown that incidents of racially motivated hate crimes in Dundee have now risen to the same levels as a decade ago.

There were 155 reports of racially aggravated crime filed in Dundee last year, the highest since the same number of crimes were recorded in 2010/11.

Council leader John Alexander said the numbers were “totally unacceptable”.

He added: “I wouldn’t expect anybody to be on the receiving end of any kind of racist behaviour. So, it’s totally unacceptable, there’s no place for it – in Dundee or anywhere else – and we need to do more.

“The fact is there is a very small minority – a very, very small minority – who are racist individuals. They hold those kind of views. And we need to do more to tackle that type of behaviour.

“Clearly a large part of that is education, and part of it is how we react to those types of situations.

“So, I am making it abundantly clear that none of us, in any way, shape or form, accept or are willing to entertain that kind of behaviour. We need to treat people with respect and part of that is to do with education and making sure that people understand that we are all the same, we’re all Dundonians, we’re all members of our community.

“And the other part is how we react to these situations and stand up and are counted when it’s required – making it abundantly clear that it’s totally unacceptable and has no place in modern Dundee.”

Crimes motivated by sexual orientation also saw a steep rise from 49 last year to 69 this year.

However, hate crimes caused by religion saw a 55% fall, going from nine in 2018/19 to five in 2019/20 – a trend at odds with a Scottish wide-increase of 24% to 660 charges.

Overall, in Scotland there has been an increase in the number of charges reported in 2019/20 compared to 2018/19 for all categories of hate crime.

Racial crime remains the most commonly reported hate crime with a total of 3,038 charges reported in 2019/20, an increase of 4% compared to 2018-19.Sexual orientation aggravated crime is the second most commonly reported type of hate crime, increasing by 24% to 1,486 in 2019/20.

On Thursday, signs where spotted in Baxter Park, promoting violence and conflict against white people.

The posters, which were quickly removed by outraged visitors to the park, boasted slogans such as “All White MPs Must Hang From Trees” and “If They Don’t Stop, Kill a Cop.”

Left-wing activists and Black Lives Matter campaigners in the city quickly cast blame for the offensive signage on to racists trying to discredit their movement.

It is still unclear, however, who was responsible.

Racial conflict was also sparked on Monday after a Dundee mural depicting George Floyd, who died after a white police officer in Minneapolis knelt on his neck, was vandalised with white supremacist symbols.

The Celtic Cross, a symbol which is popular among neo-Nazis and members of the KKK, was used to cover George Floyd’s face, and white paint was used to obscure the word “black” in “black lives matter”.

The mural was soon repaired by a group affiliated with the Antifa movement, who painted over the symbol with the group’s own three arrows logo.