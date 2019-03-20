Shocking M90 crash caught on video

Shocking footage of a serious crash on the M90 has emerged online.

Video captured by a passing motorist shows a silver saloon vehicle heading the wrong way down the northbound side of the M90 near Bridge of Earn before crashing into oncoming vehicles.

Police said there had been a number of injuries but none was life-threatening.

A statement from Police Scotland’s Tayside Division said the accident happened at around 1.50pm on Wednesday.

It added: “One man is confirmed to have sustained injuries which are not life threatening.”

The motorway was closed northbound for nearly four hours, with traffic diverted through Bridge of Earn.