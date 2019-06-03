‘Shocking loss’ as iconic Dundee nightclub Reading Rooms reaches end of story

One of the city’s most popular nightclubs closed its doors “for good” yesterday morning, after one final event.

The Reading Rooms, on Blackscroft, which has attracted some of the biggest names in music in its near two decade-long history, announced on Saturday it was closing permanently, with management posting a message online.

The post read: “As you may or may not know, the last seven months at The Small Town Club (TSTC) have been arduous to say the least. We have tried with great effort to find stability in this period. However, the challenges have been insurmountable.

“As it stands, The Reading Rooms as we know it will open and close its doors for the very last time this evening. We have proactively made this difficult decision to at least give people one last event to attend, instead of closing without any chance to do so.

“There will be much more insight into what has been happening at TSTC to follow, but for tonight we invite you to come celebrate what this community of customers, staff, artists and promoters have all achieved in 17 years.”

Queues out the door were reported ahead of the final night, as revellers young and old descended for the final fling.

Many bemoaned the end of an era in the city’s cultural landscape, with music magazine Clash describing the closure as a “shocking loss”.