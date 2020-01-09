Shocking footage of Angus school pupil being dragged by hair emerges online as council vow to take ‘appropriate action’

Angus Council have launched an investigation after a video showing a pupil being dragged along the floor of a local secondary school emerged online.

The video, which was widely shared on social media, shows a girl being dragged along the corridor by her hair by a group of three other girls.

Angus Council has since confirmed that it is aware of the incident and that the “appropriate action” is being taken.

A spokesman for the council said: We can confirm that the pupils involved and their parents have been spoken with and appropriate action is being taken.”

“All incidents, complaints and allegations of bullying are taken seriously.

“We advise our young people to report any incidents immediately to staff so they can be investigated and addressed promptly and effectively.

“No school is immune to issues of bullying and none of our schools are complacent in this regard. All of our schools are required to involve and consult the school community in order to devise, publicise and implement a school anti-bullying policy.”