Shocked locals watched on after car ‘burst into flames’ in Douglas

Circumstances which caused a car to burst into flames in Douglas are ‘not suspicious’, police have confirmed

Fire crews and police officers were on Balbeggie Street shortly after 3am on Sunday morning after a “small SUV” was badly damaged in a blaze.

One appliance from the Kingsway East Fire Station used a hose-reel jet to extinguish the fire, before standing down from the scene shortly after 3.30am.

A spokesman for Police Scotland confirmed they had carried out an investigation before confirming “no suspicious circumstances had been established”.

One man, who declined to be named, said he “saw smoke” coming from the street at around 3.15am.

He added: “When I looked around the corner I saw one police car on the scene along with a fire crew.

“The incident itself happened near to the junction with Balerno Place. It was an small SUV style vehicle that had been damaged. As far as I could see, it was in the driveway.

“It was very near to the house and garage – it’s probably pretty lucky this never spread – but as far as I’m aware, no one was injured in the incident, thankfully.”

He added: “I’d imagine the people must have been pretty shaken to see the vehicle go up like that. When I went past it in broad daylight I was quite shocked to see the extent of the damage.”

A spokesman for the force added: “Emergency services were called to Balbeggie Street in Dundee, around 3.15am on Sunday 11 October following a report of a car on fire.

“Following inquiries no suspicious circumstances have been established.”

A spokeswoman for the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service added: “We received a call at 3.15am of one vehicle well alight.

“One crew was dispatched from Kingsway East, officers used one hose-reel jet and officers stood down at around 3.35am.”