Diners at a fast food restaurant in Dundee got a shock when a parked car rolled into and damaged a protective barrier.

The incident at the McDonald’s restaurant in Mid Craigie saw the drive-thru closed temporarily.

An eyewitness said: “I was just sitting eating my food when I saw the car roll straight through the wall.

“I heard the owner say his handbrake had been on but it obviously wasn’t working.”

No one was injured in the incident.

A McDonald’s spokeswoman said: “We can confirm an incident occurred in the drive-thru of our Longtown Road restaurant which resulted in an exterior wall being damaged.

“The drive-thru is now open and trading as normal.”