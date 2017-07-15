Diners at a fast food restaurant in Dundee got a shock when a parked car rolled into and damaged a protective barrier.
The incident at the McDonald’s restaurant in Mid Craigie saw the drive-thru closed temporarily.
An eyewitness said: “I was just sitting eating my food when I saw the car roll straight through the wall.
“I heard the owner say his handbrake had been on but it obviously wasn’t working.”
No one was injured in the incident.
A McDonald’s spokeswoman said: “We can confirm an incident occurred in the drive-thru of our Longtown Road restaurant which resulted in an exterior wall being damaged.
“The drive-thru is now open and trading as normal.”