Locals tell of shock over discovery of man’s body on footpath near Dundee

Locals told of their shock today after a man’s body was found on a footpath near Dundee.

The body of the man, aged between 30 and 40, was discovered in Bridgefoot – to the north of the city — on Tuesday morning.

Police have launched an appeal to try to establish his identity after investigations in the area failed to shed any light on who he is.

Elizabeth Stewart, 70, who lives nearby, described the discovery as “awful”.

She said: “A lot of people use the path for dog walking and horse riding.

“It’s absolutely terrible to hear this has happened, he was just a young man. It’s awful. My thoughts go out to his family.”

Fellow resident Margaret Gray, 82, said it was a “tragedy”.

She added: “I saw a number of police cars — there were about five or six of them.

“There was also a police officer at my door asking if I knew anything but there are a lot of people who go up that road.

“It’s very scary that this has happened. I was walking there yesterday and I do remember seeing one guy I hadn’t seen before. He didn’t have a dog with him and was on his own which I thought was unusual.

“I knew something was going on when I saw the police.”

Another local resident, who asked not to be named, said: “There were six police cars — that was about 8.30am.

“There was a cordon further up the path but the first part of the path was open.

“I use the path myself to walk my dog. It’s sad to hear that he was just a young man.

“My thoughts go out to his family. It’s awful to hear of someone so young dying.”

A spokeswoman for Police Scotland said there were no suspicious circumstances, adding: “Police investigating the sudden death of a man after his body was found at a footpath near to Rosemill Road, Bridgefoot, at 8am yesterday are appealing for information to assist in identifying him.

“The man is described as white, aged approximately 30 to 40 years old, about 5ft 6in tall, of slim build with short dark hair.

“He was wearing a blue and grey waterproof jacket, black trousers, black and red walking shoes and he had a purple-coloured rucksack.

“Anyone who recognises the description of this man, or has any information that could assist in identifying him, is asked to contact Tayside Division.”