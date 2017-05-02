A man has died after falling down a flight of stairs at his home in Dundee.

Police and ambulance crews were called to a property on Inverary Terrace, in the Law area, at about 3pm on Sunday after the 51-year-old was involved in the plunge.

People were heard screaming and crying as the tragedy unfolded.

Officers spent several hours at the scene but confirmed that the death was not suspicious.

The identity of the man has not been revealed.

A spokeswoman for Police Scotland said: “Police were asked to attend an address in Inverary Terrace following the sudden death of a 51-year-old male.

“There are no suspicious circumstances surrounding his death.”

One local man, who didn’t want to be named, said he believed the victim had lived at the property for a few years.

He said: “I heard a siren going just as I left my house to go into town.

“When I got outside I saw that there was an ambulance parked on the street outside blocking the road.

“I didn’t think much of it at the time. When I got home about an hour-and-a-half later a policewoman came to my door and told me the man next door had fallen down stairs in his house and died as a result of his injuries.”

He added: “They were asking me if I had heard anything in the past few hours. I hadn’t heard anything. I keep myself to myself.

“It is horrible to hear about something like that happening. It just goes to show that anything can happen.

“I didn’t know the man well but he moved in a few years ago to live there.

“He seemed like a popular person. He always had mates up at the house. I am sure he will be sorely missed by those who knew him.”

John Sinclair, 57, who lives in the same street, said: “We saw the ambulance and could hear people crying and screaming. They were very upset as you would imagine.

“I didn’t know who the guy was. There were three police cars and an ambulance there.

“It’s always shocking to hear something like that happening in your own street.”