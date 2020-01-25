Shock for city centre as popular bakery announces closure in Dundee

One of the city centre’s longest-running bakeries looks set to close after to let signs were placed on the building.

The Tele understands Goodfellow and Steven, which been operating since 1969 on Union Street, will close today and staff have been telling customers this month the outlet will cease trading.

A Westport Property to let sign has now been placed outside the popular bakery which has been described as a “pillar of the community”.

The popular chain has a number of premises in the City of Discovery including Broughty Ferry and the Perth Road.

One customer who contacted the Tele about the closure admitted he was stunned by the news.

He said: “I was aware that the bakery had been there from the late sixties. I was confused by the sign on the building and it would be better if the company would let customers know what was going on.

“Staff have apparently been letting people know about the closure and one of my friends is a frequent customer, and said she should now use the Perth Road store going forward.”

“As far as I understand its the final days trading today. It was unclear what was going to happen to the staff I hope they are going to retain these jobs.

“It has sat there for so long. I’d imagine many Dundonians will have memories of the store because it has probably served generations of families.

“Obviously its disappointing to hear another premises shutting up shop.”

Another customer added: “The good thing is there are other stores in the city – I just hope the staff will be relocated elsewhere.”

All queries were put to Goodfellow and Steven staff at the store but they said they could not comment on business operations.

The Tele understands all staff will be moved to other stores.