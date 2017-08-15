Police are investigating the sudden death of a five-month-old baby in Dundee.

Emergency services were alerted to the death of the baby boy at an address in Hebrides Drive in the Mill o’ Mains area of the city on Thursday morning.

It is not known at this stage how the child died.

A police spokesman said the death is being treated as “unexplained”.

Forensics officers were later seen going into the property.

One resident who lives nearby said he had seen police cars and ambulances in the street on Thursday.

He said: “A police car remained outside the property overnight and into Friday.

“At around tea-time on Thursday, what looked like forensics officers could be seen going into the house.

“It looked like something pretty serious had happened.”

North East councillor Brian Gordon said he was very saddened to hear about the baby’s death.

He added: “I did see a police car sitting outside a house in Hebrides Drive.

“I’m also aware that forensics visited the house.

“I’m upset and saddened to learn that a baby has died.

“This will be an incredibly upsetting and distressing time for the family and my thoughts and prayers are with them.”

A police spokesman confirmed they had been asked to attend the scene after reports that a baby had died.

The spokesman said: “Police Scotland attended at Hebrides Drive, Dundee, at around 10.30am on Thursday August 10 following the sudden death of a five-month-old baby.

“The death is being treated as unexplained and inquiries are continuing.

“As with all sudden deaths, a report will be submitted to the procurator fiscal.”

The spokesman said he could give no further details about the cause of death.

A Scottish Ambulance Service spokesman confirmed that ambulance crews had attended the scene.

He said: “We received a call at 10.49am on Thursday August 10 to attend an address in Hebrides Drive.

“We dispatched two ambulances to the scene and the first unit arrived within one minute.”

The spokesman added that no information was available about the cause of the baby’s death.