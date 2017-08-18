Shock as body found in city park by dog walker

Sign up to our Daily newsletter

Police launched an investigation on Thursday after a body was found in a Dundee park.

A dog walker found the body of a man, thought to be in his 50s, in the city’s Fairmuir Park around 6.30am.

Police were called to the scene and several units arrived a short time later.

There was a large police presence in the park in the hours following the discovery of the body.

Police are treating the man’s death as unexplained and said they would be carrying out a full investigation.

However, they do not believe there are any suspicious circumstances.

The incident unfolded in a wooded area of park between Fairmuir Street and Strathmartine Road.

Inspector Marc Lorente, the lead officer at the scene, told the Tele: “We were alerted by a dog walker at around 6.30am that there was what appeared to be the dead body of a male in a wooded area at Fairmuir Park.

“I can confirm that a male in his 50s has died.

“At this stage the death is being described as unexplained.

“The man will not be named until next of kin have been informed.

“There will obviously be a police investigation.

“No further details are available at this stage.”

Parts of the park remained cordoned off while police were on the scene.

One dog walker in the area spoke today of his shock at the discovery of the body.

Andrew Cowan, 35, said: “It’s horrible to think that someone has died while I’m out walking my dog.

“I saw the police and realised that something terrible had happened.

“I walk my dog here every day and nothing like this has happened before.”

Dave Reid, who lives near the park, said he was first aware of a major police presence when he looked out of his window just after 7am.

He said: “There were about four police cars, a police van and an ambulance.

“The area was cordoned off.

“What a shame to learn that someone has died at the park.

“That’s so sad and obviously very upsetting for the family of the dead man.”

A woman who was also walking her dog in the area said forensics officers had been examining the scene.

She added: “It was obvious that someone had died. It was really upsetting to witness.

“My thoughts go out to the family of the person who has died.”

The body was removed from the scene around 8am and officers left the park around 8.30am to continue their inquiries elsewhere.

Fairmuir Park is a popular area for people walking their dogs.

The park is also used for a variety of sports including football and bowls.