Shock at brutal assault on Dundee road which left woman with ‘serious’ facial injuries

Residents in the West End have spoken of their shock following a serious assault on Saturday night.

Police are still looking to track down a man and a woman in connection with the disturbance near the Co-op on Brook Street, shortly after 9pm.

A man and woman were injured in the melee outside the cash point before police arrived.

One resident, who declined to be named, claimed the incident was caused by a dispute over drugs and payment.

An area near Edward Street was sealed off on Sunday morning while forensic officers were spotted at the scene.

Liam Georges, 20, who lives nearby said there were as many as 10 police officers in the area at the time of the incident.

He added: “I was certainly shocked to see the level of police there as I walked past.

“The area at the foot of Edward Street was sectioned off.”

Paul Letham, 46, who also lives nearby said a police van had been stationed near the Co-op shortly after 6.30am on Sunday.

He added: “I did notice there were police in the van.

“The police tape went from the lamppost to the front of the shop but the store was still open.”

Another resident confirmed she had also seen the area sealed off but had been unaware of the disturbance.

She added: “It’s the first I’ve heard of the full extent of what happened.

“I’m shocked to hear there were four people involved. We get the odd noise issue around here with students but nothing of this nature.”

Police previously said there were a number of people at the ATM who witnessed the attack and appealed for them to come forward.

A spokeswoman for the force confirmed they are still looking to trace a white female who was wearing a black Nike tracksuit. The man involved is described as 6ft tall and was wearing a maroon shirt.