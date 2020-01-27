Shock as two vehicles catch fire in busy residential street in Dundee

The owner of a car which caught fire on Saturday night has described the horror of seeing his vehicle go up in flames right outside his house.

Emergency crews were scrambled to Menzieshill after two vehicles were badly damaged in a fire.

The incident happened just yards away from homes on Charleston Drive on Saturday evening.

An appliance from Blackness Fire Station was called to the scene at around 11.30pm after one vehicle had caught fire.

A red Ford Fiesta and a red Mercedes had both been badly damaged in the incident.

The owner of the Mercedes revealed he had initially heard the horn going off before seeing the flames.

He said: “It was very scary, we called 999 and the fire brigade came out. I tried to move my car out of the way but sparks were coming out and went on mine so I moved away.

The fire brigade took around 10 to 15 minutes to put it out. We’ve been told it was an electrical fault that caused it.”

The fire had spread to a secondary vehicle parked in close proximity near the junction with Arran Drive.

Crews used a hose-reel jet and breathing apparatus to extinguish the blaze before standing down a short-time later.

One woman who lives nearby said: “I drove past at around the back of 11 on Saturday night. I saw the fire truck and the police were also on the scene.

“There was loads of smoke coming from the vehicles after the crews had put the blaze out. That is the second time recently in that spot that a car has gone on fire.”

It is unclear what started the fire with police only confirming they were only there to assist the fire service in their duties.

A spokesman for the force added: “Police received a call shortly after 11.30pm on Saturday January 25 and provided support to the fire brigade at the scene.”

The fire service confirmed they were stood down at around 11.58pm.