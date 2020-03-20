Shock as River Island to shut Dundee shop in raft of closures due to coronavirus outbreak

A city centre fashion store will shut its doors amid an increasing number of closures in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak.

In a statement sent out today, River Island – which is based in the Overgate – revealed it would close all of its stores in the UK and Republic of Ireland “until further notice”.

The firm stated: “This is an unsettling time for everyone, and we don’t want to add to the overload. That said, we do want to let you know how we are handling things at RI.

“The safety and wellbeing of our community is our highest priority right now and we are closely following government advice to make the best decisions for our colleagues, customers, suppliers and partners.

“It’s with a heavy heart that we announce that we are closing our stores for a while. Yesterday (March 18) all RI stores in the Republic of Ireland closed until further notice.

“Today (March 19) our London stores will be closing and all remaining stores will follow tomorrow (March 20).

“These difficult choices have been made to protect our people – including you – as the government’s advice is updated, and public transport and schooling are now affected.”

The business plans to continue its online sales.

