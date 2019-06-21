Shock as popular pizza parlour closes in Dundee city centre

The future of a landmark pizza restaurant in Dundee city centre has been thrown into doubt after its parent company entered liquidation.

Project Pizza on Reform Street closed suddenly last week, with a sign placed on the door saying the business was “closed for refurbishment until further notice”.

The business was taken over last year by London-based Relaxed Dining Holding Ltd, owned by Nikulkumar Patel.

Last week an insolvency notice was posted in the London Gazette, which nominated Thomas O’Keeffe as liquidator for Relaxed Dining.

Neither Mr O’Keeffe nor Mr Patel had responded to requests for comment at the time of going to press.

Project Pizza opened to great fanfare in 2015 under its original name Project Pie.

It was the first European branch of an American franchise where customers were invited to design their own pizzas using a selection of traditional pizza toppings.

The concept was brought to Dundee by owners John and Susan Canavan and Niall Howard.

The restaurant won best Independent Casual Dining Restaurant title at the Casual Dining Restaurant and Pub Awards 2016.