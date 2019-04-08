Safety fears as youths seen climbing on roofs of three Angus buildings on same day

Police have issued a warning after youths were seen climbing on a wall in Brechin – amid reports of similar activity in two other buildings in the Angus town.

Images published on social media show three youngsters walking precariously along a wall on Southesk Street, running parallel to the Lidl car park near to the corner of Commerce Street.

The angle the photograph is taken from makes it appear the youths are on a wall which is joined on to a roof, however, the ledge is actually part of a ruined wall, previously part of buildings which were part of the former Denburn Works factory.

An image from the other side of the wall shows just how narrow a ledge the youths were on. The ruined perimiter wall has a very narrow ledge on it.

These images were taken by a concerned member of the public around 5.30pm. However, police reported a similar incident on a building in a different part of the town just over an hour later.

A spokesman for Police Scotland said: “We also had a call about 6:45pm about three youths on a roof in Clerk Street Brechin, but don’t know if it is the same group of children or not.”

The office said there was also a call much later, around 9:30pm, for the same thing at St Ninian Church, which is in the town’s Bank Street.

Independent Angus councillor Bob Myles, who represents the Brechin and Edzell ward, urged parents to remind their children of the dangers of scaling tall buildings and structures.

The former council leader said: “Without a doubt, parents should make sure children are aware of the dangers of the potentially fatal consequences of falling from heights. Walls like these in general are not always very secure.”

Kenny Braes, an SNP councillor who also represents Brechin and Edzell, said: “I have confidence in the local police to deal with this matter as best as they can. We have a good team in the town who have their ears to the ground with most issues of this nature.

“I think, though, since our community wardens are no longer focussing on issues like this, these types of issues will arise more. Our wardens are now enforcing car parking, which I think is unfortunate.

“I hope parents will speak to their children and warn them of the dangers of this type of behaviour.”

A spokesman for Police Scotland added: “Police Scotland received numerous calls on Friday evening, April 5, regarding youths climbing on roofs and scaffolding around Brechin town centre.

“None were traced as on each occasion thery had left prior to police arrival.”