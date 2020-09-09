Shock as parents learn pupils at Dundee schools ‘share Snapchat suicide clip’

A “disturbing and distressing” video of a man taking his own life has been shared among primary school pupils, sparking concern about online safety.

It is understood the video, which has been posted on Snapchat, has been seen by youngsters at several city schools.

Parents at Fintry Primary School have now raised their concerns with the headteacher, and one mum took to social media to warn others about what she had seen.

The mum said: “Fintry parents P7 Please be aware, Kids have a Snapchat group and one of them has shared the video of the guy committing suicide.

“I will be calling the school. Please check your kids’ Snapchats. You do not want to see this video let alone your children.

“I want to make the school aware but not blame anyone for sharing it, kids don’t know what they are sending.”

It is understood the same video has also been shared on popular video-sharing website, around Tik Tok site, under the heading of “cute cats”.

Another parent said: “What I have seen is very distressing and disturbing

“Our children can so innocently and easily go on to sites like these and see images that should never be shared among anyone.

“I believe everyone has a responsibility to protect our children from things like this from our schools, to the police, to social media groups to parents themselves.”

“I would urge parents to always know what their children are looking at.”

Stewart Hunter, the council’s convener of children and families, said he could understand the anxiety among parents.

© DC Thomson

He said: “As a parent I spoke with my daughter last night to make sure she didn’t go on those sites and see it so I can appreciate the concerns of the parents.

“The onus here is on the social media companies to remove the content as soon as they become aware of it and, quite frankly, it’s disgraceful that they don’t take quicker action when content such as this is posted. ”

“Schools do a lot of work reminding young people of the dangers online throughout the school year. I’m sure the school will speak with pupils to reinforce this in the wake of this video. Again throughout the year our schools support our young people and will do so on this occasion if a pupil needs it.”

A spokesman for Snapchat said: “We have always been thoughtful about the product we have created.

“We strongly believe we have a responsibility to make sure that our users have a safe, positive and personal experience on our platform – especially when it comes to content – and have a number of mechanisms built in to ensure this.”

He added: “We have clear Community Guidelines and Terms of Service that tell Snapchatters what type of content and posts are acceptable on Snapchat.

“It is completely prohibited for someone to use Snapchat to send content of gratuitous violence, bullying and harassment, pornographic content, the glorification of self-harm and much more.

“We encourage anyone who sees something like this to always report it using our in app reporting tools, so our Trust and Safety team can take action.

“They work around the clock to review abuse reports and take action when they become aware of a violation.”