Shock as Kelty boxer Connor Law, 26, tragically found dead

The Tayside boxing fraternity has paid tribute to Connor Law who was found dead yesterday.

The 26-year-old super-middleweight from Kelty had a professional record of 13 unbeaten contests, one of which was a knockout win over Marcis Bumbiers at Dundee’s Caird Hall.

Prior to turning pro, Connor had a stellar amateur career with the Glenrothes Amateur Boxing Club and just missed out on Commonwealth Games selection for Glasgow 2014.

He was such a good prospect that Britain’s leading boxing managers, Frank Warren and Eddie Hearn, were keen to sign him.

Glenrothes Boxing Club posted: “It’s with the heaviest of hearts Glenrothes Boxing Club mourns the passing of Connor Law.

“Connor was one of the most talented up and coming boxers with a bright future ahead of him. He was nothing short of a true gentleman both inside and outside of the ring.

“He was a pleasure to train and always made time to help others in the gym.

“He was a massive part of the G.B.C family and will be sorely missed. Our thoughts are with his family and friends at this time. Rest easy champ.”

🥊❤️💔 It's with the heaviest of hearts Glenrothes Boxing Club mourns the passing of Connor Law. Connor was one of the… Posted by Glenrothes Boxing Club on Monday, 3 June 2019

Perth’s Sam Kynoch, one of Britain’s leading young boxing managers, said: “Everyone at Kynoch Boxing is devastated to hear the news of talented Scottish boxer Connor Law passing away.

“Connor was in our gym just a few weeks ago and was always willing to travel to spar/ help out boxers with fights coming up.

“Our thoughts are with Connor’s family and friends at this sad time. RIP.”

Everyone at Kynoch Boxing is devastated to hear the news of talented Scottish boxer Connor Law passing away.Connor was… Posted by Kynoch Boxing Scotland on Monday, 3 June 2019

Joe Duffy, secretary of Dundee’s famous St Francis club, commented: “It’s so sad. You never know what is round the corner.”

Derrick Riley of Perth’s Fair City club commented: “It’s terrible news. He was a very talented boxer.”

Connor was well known to various Tayside fughting figures and boxed on the same professional bills as the late ‘Iron’ Mike Towell and Ronnie ‘The Shark’ Clark both highly-rated Dundee boxers.

A three-time national amateur champion, he tweeted only on Sunday about how he enjoyed watching Andy Ruiz Jr’s win over Anthony Joshua.

Edinburgh coach Gary Young said: “Such a sad phone call received tonight to say that Connor Law has died, I know so many folk who were very tight with this lad, he was a decent lad.

“I had the pleasure of meeting him many times, @craigmorgannn and @jasoneaston17 always spoke very highly of him. May he rest in peace 🙏 and condolences to all his family and friends.”