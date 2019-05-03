Shock as half-naked woman injects herself with drugs in Dundee’s Howff

Police were called to the city’s Howff graveyard following reports a trouserless woman was spotted injecting a substance into her groin.

A number of visitors to the historic burial ground expressed their shock after police were called shortly after 2pm yesterday.

Three officers were seen entering from the Meadowside entrance and questioned two women and a man.

A woman had reportedly taken down her trousers in front of onlookers who then saw her injecting an unknown substance.

One man who had been at the graveyard said: “I saw three officers chatting to the group. The police all had their plastic gloves on.

“It appeared a woman had been injecting a substance directly into her groin.”

Another woman who had been nearby said she heard a member of the public calling the police.

She said: “It’s disgusting. The more worrying thing is they were probably just throwing the needles on the floor. One of the women had her trousers down.

“It’s completely disrespectful for this to be happening.”

The Howff graveyard contains one of the most important collections of tombstones in Scotland, having existed in the city centre since the 16th Century.

One man said there was a tour of the headstones going on while police were quizzing the trio.

He said: “I’d come in from the Barrack Street side and saw a tour of the headstones nearer the gate leading on to Meadowside.

“I heard one of the females telling a smoker in the Howff they’d been quizzed by cops because of the way they were dressed.”

A spokesman for the force said: “There were reports of possible drug use.

“On Police Scotland’s arrival, there were no offences detected.”