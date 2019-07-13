Shock as gulls cause havoc at Dundee pond by eating ducklings

The Friends of Swannie Ponds group has called for a cull on gulls after the birds were seen swooping on ducklings.

Visitors to the Stobsmuir Ponds looked on in horror as a duckling was snatched by a herring gull.

The vulnerable duckling was seen in the mouth of the gull before it flew away.

Rian Ross, a member of the Friends of Swannie Ponds community group, heard the duckling “let out a yelp” before it was taken.

Following the grizzly incident, he insisted there were “far too many” gulls at the ponds.

Rian said the gulls “pounced” on bread thrown into the water for the ducks and then attacked them.

He said: “I was emptying the bin up at the top pond and I heard this quack-type yelp.

“I looked over and saw the gull with a duckling in its mouth.

“I ran at the gull hoping that it would drop the duckling which it did until a few seconds later when another gull came over and took it. The real problem is there are far too many gulls in Dundee and far too many at the ponds in particular.

“They know it’s an easy target for food but when they are getting so aggressive and attacking the ducks, coots and swans there needs to be a legal cull.”

Another local resident, Gary Brown, 65, said the gulls cause trouble in the area.

He said: “I come here every day and it’s pretty bad.

“People come here to feed the ducks but it ends up being the gulls who get all the food.

“They make a hell of a mess. I have even seen the gulls attacking the ducks here.

“It can be like an Alfred Hitchcock movie sometimes.”

Gary believes there should be clearer warnings to people who come to the area with food.

He added: “There are signs here telling people not to feed the gulls but they need to be bigger.”

A resident from one of the nearby houses said: “The other week I saw a father and his son throw food on to the road and the gulls then swooped down.

“The problem is with people feeding the gulls.”

He added: “I walk my dog at the pond a lot. I have never had any problems though.”

Another frequent visitor to the pond, who did not want to be named, said she had noticed an increase in black gulls recently.

She said: “I’m here every week, sometimes twice.

“I haven’t seen any trouble specifically with the gulls but I have noticed there are a lot more black gulls here than in the past. There weren’t really any before.”

Another passer-by, who wanted to remain anonymous, said: “It’s fairly quite here today but usually there are a lot more of them.

“The problems come from people who feed the ducks but the food ends up going to the gulls.”

The Friends of Swannie Ponds group has now issued a stark warning on its social media page pleading with people to stop feeding gulls at the ponds.

A spokeswoman for the RSPCA said some local authorities are now considering bylaws to prevent the feeding of gulls in certain areas. A spokeswoman for Dundee City Council said the animals were protected by the Wildlife and Countryside Act of 1981. The Act allows for the destruction of birds under certain circumstances.

The council spokeswoman added: “This is only permissible where it can be demonstrated that they pose a risk to public safety or public health, and only when all other non-lethal methods of control have been investigated and discounted.”

The SSPCA added that, unless a duckling is found injured, it would not step in to help with any incidents.