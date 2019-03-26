Shock as Dundee lollipop lady knocked over by car during school rush hour

A lollipop lady has been hit by a car in Broughty Ferry while helping a person across the street.

Freda Doig was working in Balgillo Road when she was struck by the vehicle, with reports she hit her head as she struck the ground.

Police and ambulance workers rushed to the scene to come to the 50-year-old city council employee’s aid.

The incident happened close to Forthill Primary School.

One parent, who had just dropped her children off at the school, said her son was in tears witnessing the accident.

She said: “I was walking home with my wee boy after dropping my other kids off at the school when I saw Freda being knocked over by the car.

“It was really shocking and my boy was in tears.

“An ambulance came and two police cars were really quickly on the scene.

“I think she had hit her head.

“As far as I could tell she had just been out in the road to let an adult across when the collision happened.

“Everyone loves Freda so I just hope she is okay.

“I don’t think she ended up going to the hospital so hopefully it is nothing too serious.

“The car driver seemed to slam the brakes on but still hit her.

“Getting across Balgillo Road can be really difficult – cars absolutely fly along the street. I guess that’s why a lollipop lady is do desperately needed.”

A spokesman for Police Scotland said: “A 50-year-old woman was involved in a road traffic collision on Balgillo Road this morning. She was not injured.”

The accident comes just a day after an 11-year-old boy was hospitalised with serious leg injuries after an accident in Charleston Drive.