Shock as driver flips car in city street before fleeing the scene

Residents of a city street say they are “amazed” no one was seriously injured after a car overturned in the early hours of yesterday.

Police and fire crews closed off Fountainbleau Drive in Linlathen shortly after 6am to clear the scene and cut down a lamppost damaged in the smash.

A police investigation has been launched in an effort to trace the driver who ditched the car.

It is understood the vehicle may have been stolen from the Kirkton area before the crash.

Neighbours said they saw three young men wearing dark clothing who fled the area shortly after the incident.

Resident Theresa Hopkins said the yellow Vauxhall came to a stop near the skate park before she contacted the fire service.

She said: “I’m amazed no one was seriously injured.

“The car landed on its driver’s side and I contacted the fire brigade – I was worried the car might have gone up in flames.”

Another neighbour confirmed she had witnessed a group flee the scene.

She added: “I’m amazed they came out of that unscathed.”

Another resident described hearing a “loud bang” and said he couldn’t understand how the car had ended up landing in that position, near the junction with Rowantree Crescent.

He added: “There was no screeching to imply the car was out of control.

“It was facing in the direction of Morrisons but it was on the wrong side of the road to be heading that way.

“I can’t understand how it’s managed to end up like that.

“There were at least 10 fire crew members on the scene before a lamppost was cut down.”

The fire service confirmed two appliances from the Kingsway station attended the scene.

Police have urged anyone who may be able to help their investigation to get in touch.

A spokeswoman added: “Officers were called to Fountainbleau Drive in Dundee at around 6.10am yesterday following a one-car collision.

“The driver had left the scene prior to police arrival and inquiries are ongoing to trace them.

“Anyone who witnessed the crash or has other information relevant to the investigation should contact police on 101.”