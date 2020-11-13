Shock as care packages for vulnerable, pandemic-hit families stolen from Dundee foodbank

Police are investigating after care packages destined for some of the people worst hit by the coronavirus pandemic were stolen from a foodbank in Dundee.

Food and household products were taken from the Dundee Thegither site on Kingsway East between Tuesday morning and Thursday morning.

The break-in was discovered at the former Cutty Sark Bar on Kingsway East by the chairwoman of the community group, Siobhan Tolland.

Seven care packages destined for vulnerable families who have been severely impacted by the coronavirus pandemic were stolen.

A statement from Tayside Police Division reads: “We are currently investigating a theft by housebreaking which happened at a former commercial premise in Kingsway East, Dundee, sometime between 11.30am Tuesday 10th – 8am Thursday, November 12.

“The former barber shop next to the Cutty Sark Bar is now being used as a base for a foodbank run by the “Dundee Thegither” community group.

“It was broken into and seven care packages, comprising of food and household goods were stolen.

“While these packages did not have a high monetary value, they were destined to be distributed to vulnerable families in the local area who have been particularly hard-hit by the Covid pandemic and the financial and social difficulties this has caused.

“If you have any information that could assist our investigation, please call 101 or speak to any police officer. Also, in formation can be passed 100% anonymously through CrimeStoppers on 0800 555 111. Our reference is incident 0494 of November 12.”