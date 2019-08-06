Shock as ambulance rushes to man lying ‘comatose’ in middle of Dundee city centre

Shocked onlookers watched as an ambulance rushed to assist a “comatose” man in Dundee city centre.

The man was seen lying in the recovery position, with two worried members of the public waving as paramedics arrived.

Police also attended the incident, which occurred around 7pm yesterday.

One passer-by said: “I was walking past the Auld Tram when the ambulance came whooshing past me with the sirens on and lights flashing.

“I could see a couple standing next to a bench waving and pointing, and that’s when I noticed the man on the bench.

“It looked like he had been put in the recovery postition and the members of the public next to him looked really concerned. He appeared to be comatose.

“It wasn’t nice to see in the middle of the street in daylight as there were children walking past.

“I just hope he was OK in the end, but after I walked past I turned around and he seemed to be chatting to the paramedics, but he had a very vacant look on his face, like he was out of it.”

A spokesman for Police Scotland confirmed officers attended to assist the Scottish Ambulance Service staff, but could provide no further details on the man’s condition.

However, it is understood he made a full recovery after being checked out by the paramedics.

The Scottish Ambulance Service has been approached for comment about the incident.