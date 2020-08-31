‘Shock and sadness’ at discovery of man’s body in Dundee property

Police have launched an investigation after the body of a man was found in a common close in Stobswell.

Paramedics and police were called to the block of flats on Pitkerro Road shortly before 6pm on Saturday.

Witnesses saw a dramatic scene unfold when at least six emergency service vehicles arrived at the property.

A spokesman for Police Scotland confirmed a 41-year-old man had been found in the block.

Locals said they were “shocked” and “saddened” to hear of the man’s death.

One man, who declined to be named, said: “There were police basically from the junction of Morgan Street right up to Baldovan Terrace.

“It must have been nearer to 7pm that I came past and there were also two ambulance crews at the scene.

“I can’t believe the person was found in the common close.

“I’m totally shocked this has happened here as it is usually really quiet.”

Police could still be seen standing guard outside the flat later that night.

The witness added: “When I came back down Pitkerro Road towards the Stobswell Bar it looked like CID officers were on the scene.

“There was a police officer standing at the junction of Baldovan Terrace.

“I think he was speaking with another resident. They must have got a fright as well after hearing what had happened.”

Another man who lived nearby said: “I’m saddened to hear what has happened.

“When I saw all the emergency crews on the scene I did fear the worst.

“The guy’s so young – my condolences go out to that person’s loved ones.”

A spokesman for Police Scotland said: “Police received a report of the sudden death of a 41-year-old man within a common close in Pitkerro Road, Dundee, around 5.55pm on Saturday.”

“The death is currently being treated as unexplained, but not suspicious.

“A report will be submitted to the Procurator Fiscal.”