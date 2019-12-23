Shock after man, 32, is found dead in property in Dundee

Police are probing the sudden death of a 32-year-old man in Dundee on Saturday.

A number of emergency vehicles rushed to the scene at around 1.45pm on South Baffin Street, near to the junction of Market Street and Broughty Ferry Road.

A spokeswoman for Police Scotland confirmed a man had been found dead in a property before adding that “inquiries were ongoing”.

She added: “We received a report of a sudden death on South Baffin Street, Dundee, around 1.45pm on Saturday December 21.

“A 32-year-old man was found dead within the property. Inquiries are ongoing however there doesn’t appear to be any suspicious circumstances and a report will be sent to the Procurator Fiscal.”