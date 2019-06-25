Shock after brazen thief robs Dundee city centre shop in broad daylight

The boss of a city centre shop has admitted his shock after a brazen thief robbed him in broad daylight.

David Blair, who is the co-owner of the Quirky Coo on Union Street, fell victim to the man who initially claimed a bag had been left behind in the shop.

But when David went looking for the man’s belongings, the thief struck.

The 46-year-old explained: “It happened at the back of twelve.

“This guy came in and told me his mum was in yesterday doing her shopping and she left her bag behind afterwards.

“He claimed he had phoned my colleague who had said she had put it aside So I agreed to go downstairs to look for it.

“When I came back up he was still there. I explained I couldn’t find it and he said it was fine and that maybe he had the wrong shop. He then strolled out quite casual.”

But little did David know, the callous crook had struck as he investigated the missing bag.

He added: “It wasn’t until I served the next customer that I realised the notes were missing from the till.

“Nothing like this has happened before in the five years I have had this premises.

“He wasn’t anything exceptional, he wasn’t scruffy or smart, so you wouldn’t really notice him.”

Police Scotland have been informed. A spokesman said: “We have been made aware of the incident and will be making enquiries.”