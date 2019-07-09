Shirtless thug racially abused shopkeeper during drunken outburst at Blackness Road shop

A bare-chested thug racially abused a shopkeeper during a drunken outburst.

Kyle Kelbie made a racial slur at the man after trying to steal bottles of juice and throwing sweets in Blackness News on Saturday.

The 20-year-old had been on a three-day drinking binge following the death of his aunt.

Kelbie committed the offence while already on bail for brandishing a knife at a man during a rammy at his former partner’s home in August last year.

Dundee Sheriff Court heard that Kelbie was seen entering the Blackness Road shop at around 7.25pm.

He was visibly bleeding from the forehead and walked into the shop without a shirt on before picking up two plastic bottles of Coke and a glass bottle of juice.

Fiscal depute Gavin Burton said: “He walked towards the door to exit but was challenged by the complainer who stated he would have to pay for the items.

“The accused became very aggressive, started shouting and picked up several bags of sweets and threw them but they did not strike the complainer.

“He left the store but was followed. He turned round and called the complainer a ‘******* ****.’”

Kelbie, of Leith Walk, then started shouting and swearing at other members of the public, saying: “Come on then. I’ll ******* fight you.”

He was seen raising the glass bottle above his head and witnesses feared he was going to hit someone with it.

Police were contacted and traced Kelbie in a flat nearby.

Appearing from custody, he admitted stealing soft drinks, possessing a glass bottle, shouting, swearing, challenging people to fight and making racial remarks at the shop.

Sheriff Jillian Martin-Brown deferred sentence until later this month for reports.

Kelbie was bailed.