‘She’s a monster – I’m just glad that she’s now away’: Victims of jealous Dundee kickboxer speak out after she’s jailed for 22 months

The victims of a jealous kickboxer who left them battered and bloodied say they have been left traumatised by her savage attacks.

Evil Christianne Fahey was jailed for 22 months for attacking her former partner Hannah Lynch and Atlanta Crawford, a woman she did not know, during two frenzied assaults last year.

Hannah and Atlanta, both 24, say their lives have been turned upside down as a result of the brutality dished out at Fahey’s hands.

Speaking exclusively to the Tele, Hannah said: “She’s volatile and dangerous, those are the words that I would use to describe her. We want people to know how dangerous she actually is.”

The jail sentence comes months after Fahey was placed on supervision for attacking another ex-partner on Nethergate in November 2017.

Fahey – a former junior kickboxer and Scotland women’s rugby player – attacked Hannah in January last year as she was walking to her City Quay home.

The 28-year-old thug flew into a rage because Hannah had no intention of re-starting their relationship.

Hannah added: “On that night with me there was nothing romantic, I was wanting to get closure and everything was fine. I had absolutely no inkling she could just turn.

“I had given her money to get home because she missed the last bus. I told her I was going home and she wanted a cuddle. As I go to put the shopping bag I had down, bam, she just hit me.

“I would have wanted a longer sentence but I’m just glad that she’s been put away.

“Every single day we’re dealing with this. We get flashbacks, it’s horrible.”

Fahey punched Hannah to the left side of her face before dragging her along the street. A group of men who witnessed the incident intervened and managed to pull Fahey away.

Two months later, Fahey left Atlanta permanently scarred and covered in blood after beating her while she was on a couch.

Dundee Sheriff Court heard Fahey had also been bombarding Kaylay Whelby, another ex-partner, with messages and turned up at her home at The Cedars uninvited.

After being told again that they wouldn’t be getting back together, Fahey sprinted downstairs and attacked Atlanta – Kaylay’s current partner – repeatedly punching her to the face and smashing her glasses.

Atlanta said: “I’m just glad tha t she’s away.

“I didn’t even know her and she attacked me. She’s a monster.

“I get flashbacks all the time, I don’t go out on my own and I don’t go out after six o’clock at night. She’s affected my life in a big way.

“I had to give up coaching in schools because of what she did to me. She left me with permanent scarring and problems with my eyes. I had to give up two jobs because of her.”

Asked if she thought Fahey was going to kill her, Atlanta said: “Yeah. I fell to the floor and backed myself to the kitchen door. She went to kick my face but my partner got in front of her.”

Fahey, of Bonnygate, Cupar, pleaded guilty to punching Hannah on the head, seizing her clothing and dragging her into the street on Chandler’s Lane and South Victoria Dock Road on January 14 last year. On March 22 last year, she repeatedly jumped on Atlanta before seizing her clothing, and repeatedly punching her head to her severe injury and permanent disfigurement at The Cedars.