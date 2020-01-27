Dundee sheriff warns Angus domestic abuser he faces jail if he doesn’t ‘knuckle down’

A domestic abuser has been warned his attitude must change after he was branded a danger to his wife.

Marius Cioromela from Kirriemuir appeared for sentencing before Sheriff Gregor Murray at Forfar after previously admitting offences including behaving in a threatening manner towards the woman at a house in Ogilvy Place, Arbroath, on October 20 last year.

He was also charged with a breach of the peace in The Den, Kirriemuir on June 23 and failing to appear in court on August 6.

Depute fiscal Laura McGillvery said the Crown had investigated the possibility of a non-harassment order to protect Cioromela’s partner but she did not want that to be put in place.

Sheriff Gregor Murray told the 40-year-old accused, of Knowehead Crescent, Kirriemuir: “If you don’t knuckle down and agree what’s being requested of you, you will be going to jail.”