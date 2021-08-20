Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Sheriff slams Forfar driver’s ‘cock and bull’ crash excuse

By Ciaran Shanks
August 20, 2021, 7:00 am
A sheriff has slammed the “cock and bull” stories made up by a driver to excuse a crash which caused his passenger to suffer a broken leg.

John Tough veered off the A90 Forfar Road southbound roundabout on November 3 2019.

He first claimed someone else was driving, then said the brakes had been tampered with.

A jury at Dundee Sheriff Court dismissed Tough’s version of events and found him guilty of causing Michelle Carnegie serious injury through dangerous driving.

He was convicted of failing to slow down, failing to negotiate the roundabout, causing the car to leave the roundabout, collide with a tree and cause Ms Carnegie to suffer a broken leg.

Tough, of Glenogil Terrace, Forfar, who has multiple previous convictions, was also found guilty of driving with a revoked licence and without insurance.

‘Cock and bull’ story

Solicitor Brian Bell said Tough suffered from a number of physical and mental health difficulties and expressed “regret” about the incident.

Sheriff Grant McCulloch was unimpressed with Tough’s versions of events, saying: “He is trying to deflect.

“He never mentioned before the jury that the brakes must have been cut prior to him driving the vehicle.”

Addressing Tough directly, the sheriff said: “Your driving, for whatever reason, caused significant, serious injury to your passenger.

“You then made up this cock and bull story about it to say a third person was the driver and you take that right up to the trial.

“There are, however, mitigating factors which include your own health and the fact it has been 16 years since you were last in custody.”

Tough was placed on a restriction of liberty order designed to keep him indoors between 8pm and 7am for 12 months.

He was also disqualified from driving for five years and fined £400.