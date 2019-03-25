Man slapped naked girlfriend then handed himself into Dundee police

A man was so appalled by his own behaviour after hitting his naked girlfriend he reported himself to police.

Alaa Mubarak bitterly regretted his actions and pleaded guilty to the assault when he appeared at Dundee Sheriff Court.

Mubarak, 23, of Morgan Place, was annoyed his former partner “stripped off” at his home – then furious that his sister and mother saw her.

The call centre worker had been drinking with his girlfriend, finishing a bottle of wine each before returning to the home he shared with his family.

They were in his bedroom when she undressed and thought it was funny to go into the hall, when his sister and mother emerged and could see what was going on.

The girlfriend sat on the floor and was laughing, which provoked Mubarak into slapping her – leaving a bruise.

But he then called police and reported himself, saying he had slapped her while trying to get her off the floor. Mubarak told officers: “I did slap my girlfriend and I felt I should report myself.”

The partner refused to give a statement, but Mubarak admitted assault at his home address on February 25.

Sheriff John Rafferty heard Mubarak’s defence solicitor say: “He has no previous convictions and has a good job as a call handler for a major insurance company.

“The relationship is already at an end and he has no underlying alcohol problem.”

Sheriff Rafferty said: “This is a case where you have exhibited genuine remorse and taken the unusual step of reporting the matter to the police. The result was the end of the relationship.

“You have no previous convictions, but to treat any person like this is totally unacceptable.”

He added: “However, given the remorse you have shown in this case you are admonished.”