News / Court Sheriff rejects abusive Perth boyfriend's excuses for cruel campaign against ex-partner By Jamie Buchan August 31, 2021, 8:00 am Updated: August 31, 2021, 10:11 am Richard Meade at Perth Sheriff Court A former banking boss made malicious complaints about his ex-partner to her employers and racked up a £4,000 credit bill in her name as part of a 20-month campaign of cruelty. Richard Meade bombarded his ex-partner with thousands of messages and repeatedly turned up at her work uninvited, Perth Sheriff Court heard. During their relationship, he tried to control and regulate her contact with her family.