Friday, September 17th 2021 Show Links
News / Court

Sheriff orders man to stand trial for ‘murder’ of Dundee dad Lee Small

By Ciaran Shanks
September 17, 2021, 3:37 pm
Lee Small second arrest
Lee Small.

A man has been ordered to stand trial over claims he murdered a dad at his Dundee home.

Michael King, 27, allegedly punched Lee Small repeatedly, before stabbing him in the neck in the Douglas area of the city on September 8.

Mr Small, 40, was found near his home on Ballindean Terrace but died after suffering serious injuries.

King previously appeared from custody at Dundee Sheriff Court accused of murdering Mr Small.

He returned to court on Friday where he continued to make no plea in connection with the allegation.

Earlier this week, Thomas Henderson, 30, was remanded in custody in connection with an identical charge of murder.

It is alleged King, of Ballindean Road, assaulted Mr Small at his home address by repeatedly punching him on the head and body.

Court papers allege that King “acted with another” in carrying out the attack.

King is then alleged to have stabbed Mr Small in the neck with a “sharp, bladed instrument”, which is meantime unknown to prosecutors, and murdered him.

A separate allegation states that King assaulted DC Graeme McKenna on Mossgiel Place by attempting to headbutt him.

King made his second court appearance via video link from HMP Perth.

Solicitor Mike Short continued to make no motion for bail on King’s behalf.

He was fully committed for trial by Sheriff Alastair Carmichael who continued to remand King in custody pending further court dates being set.