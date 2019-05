Dean Balbirnie, of Balunie Avenue, was jailed for shoplifting from a city supermarket.

Appearing from custody, he pleaded guilty to stealing household items from Home Bargains, Milton of Craigie Retail Park, on April 2.

Solicitor advocate Kris Gilmartin said that Balbirnie, 30, had no recollection of the incident as a result of a crippling drug addiction.

Sheriff Alastair Carmichael sentenced him to four months in prison.