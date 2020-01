A sheriff has issued a warrant for a man accused of kicking a woman down a set of stairs in a city nightclub.

Jack Lyon denies kicking Miranda Hutton on the body, causing her to fall down a set of stairs to her injury, at Club Tropicana, South Ward Road, on September 19 last year.

The 19-year-old, of High Street, pleaded not guilty when he first appeared in court. A warrant was granted after he failed to appear for an intermediate diet.

