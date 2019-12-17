Sheriff hails courage of women for speaking out against their ‘sadistic’ former boyfriend as he is warned he faces a lengthy jail sentence

A sheriff has hailed the courage of four women for speaking out against their “sadistic” former boyfriend.

Serial abuser Michael McCash is facing a lengthy stint in prison after admitting a string of violent attacks against his victims.

Some had knives held to their throats while McCash almost caused one woman to crash her car.

Dundee Sheriff Court heard the women’s lives were “blighted” by McCash who had made them feel “unworthy”.

Today, a sheriff praised the strength of McCash’s victims for coming forward and helping to convict the brute.

Sheriff Tom Hughes said: “This is an appalling series of offences.

“You acted in a sadistic nature towards your former partners. I want to pay tribute to your various victims.

“All I can hope for is at some stage in the future, they will be able to put this behind them.

“By their courage in coming forward, they have drawn your attention to the authorities to ensure the safety of others in the future.”

McCash, of Benvie Road, pleaded guilty to 13 charges between 2008 and 2016.

The court heard that the women would rarely seek medical treatment for the injuries they sustained, which included burst lips and bruising.

McCash, a personal trainer, repeatedly beat the women with the court hearing that he would regularly begin crying and profusely apologise after attacking them.

The 27-year-old held a knife to his first victim’s throat because she wasn’t paying enough attention to her during a party.

He said: “I’ll ******* kill you.”

The same woman was pinned down to a bed and had a pair of socks put in her mouth after McCash saw that she received a text from another man. He then proceeded to repeatedly punch her in the ribs.

She said that after the incident, McCash would regularly spit on and punch her as well as choking her.

McCash’s second victim met him in 2012 and also recalled having a knife held to her throat. One night when they were watching a film, McCash “suddenly” began to punch her.

She asked what he was doing before McCash responded: “What the **** are you crying for?”

McCash began a relationship with his third victim in 2013. She was repeatedly punched by McCash during one incident while they were in a car.

Despite her pleas for him to stop, McCash said he would crash the car and kill both of them.

Prosecutor Marie Irvine described how McCash first lashed out at his fourth victim after becoming paranoid when she was on her mobile phone.

Miss Irvine said: “The accused grabbed her phone and threw it at her face striking her mouth which caused her top lip to burst and bleed.

“He began to apologise and she did not seek medical attention.”

The fiscal added that McCash would regularly return home from nights out and “go ballistic” at the woman.

He would spit on her face repeatedly beat her and squeeze her neck in a headlock.

She also managed to avoid being struck by a chair which McCash threw.

On another occasion, McCash pulled on the handbrake of the woman’s red Mini while she was driving on Forfar Road.

Miss Irvine added: “This caused the vehicle to swerve but she managed to get control of the car. She drove to the shops at Fintry Road and the accused got out of the car and walked away.”

In an another incident, McCash bent the woman’s arm causing it to crack but claimed to staff at Ninewells Hospital that she had simply fallen.

Defence solicitor Kevin Hampton said McCash was aware that a custodial sentence is likely, adding that he has taken steps to address his drug and alcohol misuse.

McCash’s bail was revoked and he was remanded until January for reports to be prepared.