Sheriff fines man over £1,000 haul of heroin

A sheriff fined a man caught with heroin worth more than £1,000.

Police recovered the drugs from Gordon Turnbull in Dundee city centre before searching his home.

The 48-year-old was stopped on High Street where officers discovered 17.6g of the Class A drug. A warrant was granted to search his property on Carmichael Street where they found a further 10.6g of heroin. The estimated total value of the drugs was £1,020.

Turnbull pleaded guilty at Dundee Sheriff Court to possessing heroin on September 4 last year.

Solicitor George Donnelly said Turnbull had stayed out of trouble since the offence and suffered a multitude of health difficulties. He was fined £250.