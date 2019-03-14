Sheriff defers sentence of Arbroath man who had bestiality and child abuse images

Sentence has been deferred on a pervert found guilty of having images of bestiality and child abuse.

Matthew Page, 40, was unanimously convicted by a jury of having and making child porn images as well as possessing extreme bestiality images at his home on Burnside Drive, Arbroath, between October 2013 and December 2017.

Before the trial started, Page pleaded guilty to breaching bail conditions by having two mobile phones when he was banned from having any electronic devices.

He was due to be sentenced at Dundee Sheriff Court following the preparation of social work reports and psychological assessments. But sentence has been further deferred until April 8.