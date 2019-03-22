Sheriff blasts Dundee heroin dealers caught with £44k of drugs as trio are jailed

A pair of Dundee drugs dealers have been jailed for having £44,000 worth of narcotics.

And a third member of the team was remanded in custody after breaching a bail order by going on holiday without informing her social worker.

Barrie Falconer and Casey Drapajlo were sent down at Dundee Sheriff Court after pleading guilty to amended charges of being concerned in the supply of illegal drugs at the city’s Sandeman Street.

Falconer was given a 32-month sentence while Drapajlo received 18 months.

Meanwhile, Claire Scully, of Gardiner Street, who was out on bail, arrived late for the case and appeared separately once the others had been jailed.

The court was told she worked as a nursing assistant and had taken the chance of going on holiday with her father who had “jumped at the opportunity” of a business trip.

Falconer, 40, of Sandeman Street, and Drapajlo, 39, from Glenmarkie Terrace, prisoners at Perth, appeared from custody for sentencing.

The court heard police launched a raid on Sandeman Street after receiving intelligence Falconer was concerned with the supply of drugs.

All three people were within the living room of the property when police entered on October 24, 2018.

Drapajlo had a wrap of a substance between her legs while there were black wraps of brown powder on the coffee table. A bag recovered from the property contained 884 grams of heroin with a street value of £44,200,

Falconer’s home was described as “a safe house”. The court was told he had £5,000 worth of drug debt, causing his home to be used to store narcotics for a third party.

Sheriff Alastair Brown said: “I have repeatedly said those who deal drugs in Dundee cannot expect any sympathy. More people die in Dundee than any other city. We lose about one person a week.”